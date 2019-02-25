Pope compares sexual abuse of children to human sacrifice

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis yesterday compared the sexual abuse of children to human sacrifice as he addressed the Catholic Church's top bishops at the end of a landmark summit to tackle paedophilia.

"Our work has made us realise once again that the gravity of the scourge of the sexual abuse of minors is, and historically has been, a widespread phenomenon in all cultures and societies," he said.

"I am reminded of the cruel religious practice, once widespread in certain cultures, of sacrificing human beings - frequently children - in pagan rites," he added.

Pope Francis was speaking after a four-day meeting which he had opened by calling for "concrete measures" on tackling priests and handing 114 bishops a roadmap to shape the debate on how to stop a global scandal.

He said: "If in the Church there should emerge even a single case of abuse - which already in itself represents an atrocity - that case will be faced with the utmost seriousness".

The scandals have hit countries worldwide, with cases affecting Australia, Chile, Germany and the US.

Pope Francis said those priests who prey on children are "tools of Satan".

"No explanations suffice for these abuses involving children," the Argentinian pontiff said.

"The echo of the silent cry of the little ones who, instead of finding in them fathers and spiritual guides, encountered tormentors, will shake hearts dulled by hypocrisy and by power.

"It is our duty to pay close heed to this silent, choked cry," he added.

The Pope promised that guidelines used by national bishop conferences to prevent abuse and punish perpetrators will be reviewed and strengthened.

He also said the Church's legal definition of minor will be raised from the current age of 14 to "expand the protection" of young people.

But advocates for victims expressed deep disappointment, saying Pope Francis merely repeated old promises and offered few new concrete proposals.

The Pope vowed that the Roman Catholic Church would "spare no effort" to bring abusers to justice and will not cover up or underestimate abuse.

But he dedicated much of the first part of a speech lasting more than half an hour to statistics from the UN and other organisations showing that most sexual abuse of children takes place in families.

Ms Anne Barrett-Doyle of the US-based clergy abuse tracking group bishopaccountability.org, called it a "stunning letdown" that did not sufficiently address the grief and outrage of the faithful.