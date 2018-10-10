Port Dickson candidate: I can't avoid sodomy case questions

Many people turned up when Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Parti Keadilan Rakyat president-elect Anwar Ibrahim shared a stage for the first time in some 20 years.

Dr Mahathir was supporting Mr Anwar on Monday as Mr Anwar stands for the Port Dickson by-election on Saturday.

Another candidate drew the crowds - the man who had accused Mr Anwar in 2008 of sodomising him.

Mr Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, 33, said it is difficult for him to evade questions about the sodomy case.

"I do not want to turn an old story into (political) capital, but I cannot avoid questions (about the case). People always ask me about my past, to the extent that I do not know how to respond.

"I want my campaign to be run in a clean manner," he told New Straits Times.

Mr Anwar was found not guilty by the High Court in 2012 but was convicted after an appeal by the prosecution. The appeal was upheld in 2015 and Mr Anwar was sentenced to three years' jail.

In May, after the Pakatan Harapan coalition won the election, Mr Anwar was given a royal pardon.

Mr Saiful can expect the questioning to grow as a video of him making a sworn statement reaffirming he was sodomised by Mr Anwar went viral on Sunday, the New Straits Times reported.

Meanwhile, Mr Anwar and Dr Mahathir reaffirmed their vow to put aside past differences, reported The Star.

Dr Mahathir said: "I hope this by-election (win) will be given to Pakatan and Anwar.

"I hope we can work together... for our beloved country and for the Malaysians who entrusted us with this opportunity to rebuild the nation."