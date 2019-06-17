Power failure hits Argentina and Uruguay

ARGENTINA Millions of people across Argentina and Uruguay were left without power early yesterday after a massive power failure in the electrical interconnection system, energy company Edesur Argentina said on Twitter.

Uruguay's system went down at 7.06 am local time (6.06pm Singapore time), according to the Uruguayan power company UTE, which attributed the outage to "a fault in the Argentine network".

Two Argentine power companies confirmed the failure knocked out electricity throughout Argentina, without specifying the cause.

"A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left all Argentina and Uruguay without power," Edesur Argentina, said on Twitter.

Edenor, Argentina's largest electricity distributor, also attributed the outage to a "general failure in the interconnection system".

UTE said the failure left Uruguay's "entire national territory without service, as well as several provinces of the neighbour country".

More than an hour after the outage began, UTE said its system was being brought back "from zero".