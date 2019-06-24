Praying for missing relatives

Two men pray for missing relatives at the site of a collapsed building in Cambodia yesterday.

The new seven-storey building in Preah Sihanouk province was owned by a Chinese company.

Its collapse left at least 18 workers dead and 24 others injured, EPA said, quoting media reports. Some workers were trapped inside, according to officials. "The steel structure has collapsed on itself and we don't dare move it," spokesman Oar Saroeun told Reuters on Saturday. "We can only wait and listen for any signs of life."