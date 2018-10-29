Pressure mounts in Australia over refugee children

The refugee camp on the Pacific island of Nauru, where there have been reports of abuse, suicides and lengthy detention periods.

SYDNEY Public pressure was mounting on Australia's government yesterday to remove refugee children detained on the Pacific island of Nauru, possibly to New Zealand.

Under a harsh policy meant to deter asylum seekers from reaching Australia by boat, Canberra sends arrivals to remote Pacific camps for processing and bars them from resettling in Australia.

But domestic and international criticism of the camps has grown amid reports of abuse, suicides and lengthy detention periods, even as the government says the policy is discouraging asylum seekers from embarking on dangerous sea voyages.

A YouGov Galaxy poll commissioned by Sydney's Sunday Telegraph - a tabloid that usually backs the conservative government - found 79 per cent of those surveyed want children and their families transferred off Nauru.

Thousands of Australians on Saturday also rallied in Sydney and Melbourne against the offshore camp.

The children's plight was highlighted earlier this month after Nauru kicked out Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), a global medical charity that had been treating asylum-seekers in the camps.

MSF said many children were suffering "traumatic withdrawal syndrome" and were unable to eat, drink or talk.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR added earlier this month that the health situation of asylum seekers and refugees was "collapsing".

Ahead of a crucial Sydney by-election this month, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seemed willing to work with the Labor opposition to allow some refugees to be transferred to New Zealand, although they would still be blocked from entering Australia.

But with ongoing counting pointing to a loss in the seat for the government, Mr Morrison has since appeared to back away from a deal.

"I just want to get them off, but I want to get them off in a way that does not put more children on Nauru," he told Channel Nine last Friday. "If one boat turns up or one child is floating face down in the water, how would Australia feel then?"

Within Mr Morrison's Liberal Party, three MPs have so far called for children to be removed.

New Zealand has an open offer to take 150 people from Nauru, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expected women and children to be prioritised if Australia accepts the proposal.

However, the decision was "ultimately a matter for the Australian government".

There are 635 asylum seekers and refugees on Nauru, including 52 children, said Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs David Coleman.

There are some 600 men in transition centres on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island after the camp there was closed last year, said refugee advocates.