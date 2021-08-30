Priest and 3 others charged with rape and murder of girl, 9, in India

NEW DELHI: A priest and three other men have been charged with the gang rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl, Indian police said, in a case that sparked days of protests in capital New Delhi.

The girl belonged to the 200 million-strong Dalit community, the lowest group under the country's caste system.

She was allegedly assaulted by the priest, 53, and three workers on Aug 1 after she had gone to fetch water from the cooler installed at the crematorium.

The four men, who were detained early this month, face the death penalty.

The girl's mother earlier told police that the men called her to the crematorium and claimed her daughter was electrocuted. They told her if she reported the incident to police, doctors conducting an autopsy would remove her child's organs and sell them.

Her daughter's body was then cremated, before some locals intervened and pulled some remains from the pyre.

The 400-page charge sheet from Delhi police cited "scientific, technical and other evidence" and witness testimony, the government said on Saturday.