Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON : Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, is showing mild symptoms of the coronavirus but "otherwise remains in good health", his office said yesterday.

The 71-year-old is self-isolating in Scotland along with his wife Camilla, who was also tested but does not have Covid-19, Clarence House said.

In a separate statement, Buckingham Palace said the queen, 93, was in "good health" and had not seen her son for two weeks.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for the coronavirus," Prince Charles' office said in a statement.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms, but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

"The Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla) has also been tested, but does not have the virus.

"In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."

The couple were tested by the state-run National Health Service in Aberdeenshire in north-east Scotland, it said.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus, owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," it added.

British media reported the prince had attended an event with Prince Albert of Monaco on March 10. Prince Albert tested positive on March 19.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, 98, retired to Windsor Castle, outside London, on March 19.

"Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health," a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said.

"The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of March 12, and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

The spokesman would not say whether the queen had been tested for the coronavirus.