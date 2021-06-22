Pro-democracy HK tabloid Apple Daily may be forced to shut 'in days'
HONG KONG Next Digital's pro-democracy Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily will cease publication on Saturday if its board decides at a meeting on Friday that it cannot continue to operate, the newspaper said an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Police raided the newspaper last week in a national security investigation, in which senior Apple Daily executives were arrested for alleged "collusion with a foreign country" and assets of three companies linked to the newspaper were frozen.
CRUCIAL FRIDAY
Yesterday, an adviser to the jailed Next Digital owner and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, said the paper would be forced to shut "in a matter of days".
"The board will decide on Friday whether (the company) will continue to operate," Apple Daily said in a memo, which has not been released publicly, to staff.
"If the board decides not to continue to operate on Friday, online will stop uploading at 11.59pm on the day, newspaper will cease operation after publishing the June 26 edition."
Police said dozens of Apple Daily articles were suspected of violating a new national security law, the first case in which the authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the legislation.
Editor-in-chief Ryan Law and chief executive officer Cheung Kim Hung were charged with collusion with a foreign country and denied bail on Saturday. Three other senior executives who were also arrested have been released pending further investigation. - REUTERS
