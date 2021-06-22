Pro-democracy HK tabloid Apple Daily may be forced to shut 'in days'

The fate of the Apple Daily newspaper will be decided at a board meeting on Friday.

HONG KONG Next Digital's pro-democracy Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily will cease publication on Saturday if its board decides at a meeting on Friday that it cannot continue to operate, the newspaper said an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Police raided the newspaper last week in a national security investigation, in which senior Apple Daily executives were arrested for alleged "collusion with a foreign country" and assets of three companies linked to the newspaper were frozen.

CRUCIAL FRIDAY

Yesterday, an adviser to the jailed Next Digital owner and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, said the paper would be forced to shut "in a matter of days".

"The board will decide on Friday whether (the company) will continue to operate," Apple Daily said in a memo, which has not been released publicly, to staff.

"If the board decides not to continue to operate on Friday, online will stop uploading at 11.59pm on the day, newspaper will cease operation after publishing the June 26 edition."

Police said dozens of Apple Daily articles were suspected of violating a new national security law, the first case in which the authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the legislation.