Protesters demand Thai PM resign on anniversary of 2006 coup

Anti-government protesters gathering for a demonstration to mark the 15-year anniversary of the 2006 military takeover in Bangkok.

BANGKOK: Hundreds of protesters drove through Bangkok's streets yesterday to mark the 15th anniversary of a military coup that ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

The billionaire former premier - now living in self-exile - has remained a prominent figure in the country's politics since the military deposed his government on Sept 19, 2006.

Unloading a massive cardboard model of a tank for their "cars against tanks" protest, demonstrators honked car horns to call for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who came to power in a 2014 coup.

"Fifteen years have passed, we are still here to fight," shouted Mr Nattawut Saikuar, a politician long associated with Thaksin, to a sea of supporters waving "Kick out Prayut" flags.

Mr Nattawut said Mr Prayut has had plenty of time to improve Thailand, "but the country is in recession. The economy, society and politics are collapsing".