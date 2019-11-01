Protesters join Halloween party goers in HK bar district

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up anti-government protests in the Kowloon district of Mong Kok yesterday, as masked demonstrators gathered to join Halloween fancy-dress clubbers on the other side of the harbour.

Hundreds of protesters, many dressed all in black and wearing now-banned face masks, knelt in the key artery of Nathan Road and took cover behind umbrellas, angry at a violent police crackdown on unrest there two months ago.

"Having given repeated warnings to the protesters in vain, the police officers have deployed tear gas and will use minimum necessary force to disperse protesters," police said in a statement.

The demonstrators on the main island were gathering at Victoria Park in the Causeway Bay shopping district to march to the hilly, narrow streets of the Lan Kwai Fong bar district above Central.

Some were wearing Guy Fawkes masks and others were made up as clowns. One reveller already in Lan Kwai Fong was dressed in red, apparently modelled on the star character in the movie Joker.

"Stop blocking the road. @#%! you," they shouted at police. "We want to drink. Can't you let people have some fun for once?"

One reveller with the clown, who gave his name as Gordon, 43, said: "I hope no police, no war tonight. Everyone is happy," as he walked away shouting "liberate Hong Kong".