World

Protests mount in Indian Kashmir clampdown

Protests mount in Indian Kashmir clampdown
Kashmiris at a protest against India revoking the region's special status, after Friday prayers in Srinagar last week. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sep 16, 2019 06:00 am

SRINAGAR, INDIA Kashmir has seen an average of nearly 20 protests a day against Indian rule over the last six weeks despite a security lockdown to quell unrest, a senior government source said.

Tensions remain high in the disputed Himalayan region after New Delhi's controversial decision last month to revoke the territory's decades-old semi-autonomous status.

Despite a curfew, movement restrictions and the severe curtailment of Internet and mobile phone services, public demonstrations against India - mostly in the largest city Srinagar - have been constant, the source told AFP late on Saturday.

Altogether there have been 722 protests since August 5, with Baramulla district in the northwest and Pulwama in the south the biggest hot spots after Srinagar, the source said.

Since that date, nearly 200 civilians and 415 security force members have been hurt, according to the source.

Ninety-five of the civilians were injured in the last two weeks, the official said.

Malaysia's Mahathir hasn’t written to Indonesia's Jokowi on haze
World

Mahathir won't play haze blame game with Joko

Related Stories

Chaos returns to HK as police fire tear gas, water cannons

Trump, Netanyahu talk of treaty ahead of Israeli elections

UK PM claims huge progress in Brexit talks

So far more than 4,100 people - including 170 local political leaders - have been detained across the valley, with 3,000 released in the past two weeks, the official said.

It was unclear whether any politicians were among those released.

Indian authorities have so far insisted that outbreaks of violence have been minimal, and that only five civilians have died since the clampdown started.

The relatives of four of those killed told AFP they believed the security forces were responsible for their deaths. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD