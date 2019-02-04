Queensland floods ‘one in 100-year event’

SYDNEY Streets turned into rivers and thousands were forced to abandon their homes in northeast Australia after a deluge not seen in a hundred years hit.

Now, the authorities are warning of tornadoes and more rain over the next few days.

Australia's tropical north experiences heavy rains during the monsoon season this time of the year, but the recent downpour has surged far above normal levels.

Thousands of residents in the city of Townsville in Queensland were without power and cut off by flooded roads.

More severe weather could whip up tornadoes and destructive winds in the days ahead, Bureau of Meteorology state manager Bruce Gunn told reporters yesterday.

Up to 20,000 homes are also at risk of being inundated if the rains continue.

Military personnel were delivering tens of thousands of sandbags to affected locals, as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned residents to be careful.

"It is basically not just a one in 20-year event, it is a one in 100-year event," she told reporters Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a slow-moving monsoonal trough was sitting above Queensland, with some areas expected to get more than a year's worth of rain before conditions ease.

Bureau meteorologist Adam Blazak told AFP the heavy downpours could continue until Thursday, while floodwaters would take some time to recede even when the rains lessen.

The region receives an average of 2,000mm of rain annually but some towns were already on track to pass that.

The town of Ingham received 506mm of rain in 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday, of which 145mm fell in just one hour, Mr Blazak said.

"I have never seen anything like this," Townsville resident Chris Brookehouse told national broadcaster ABC, adding that his house was flooded with water more than 1m deep.

"The volume of water is just incredible. Downstairs is gone, the fridge and freezer are floating."

There has been a silver lining, with drought-stricken farmers in western Queensland welcoming the soaking.

"It is a welcome relief, especially in our western communities, to not only get the rain but also to fill up their dams," Ms Palaszczuk said yesterday.