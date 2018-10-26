Questions mount over delay after Cathay Pacific admits huge data leak

HONG KONG Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific came under pressure yesterday to explain why it had taken five months to admit it had been hacked and compromised the data of 9.4 million customers, including passport numbers and credit card details.

The airline said on Wednesday it had discovered suspicious activity on its network in March and confirmed unauthorised access to certain personal data in early May.

But chief customer and commercial officer Paul Loo said officials wanted to have an accurate grasp on the situation before making an announcement and did not wish to "create unnecessary panic".

News of the leak sent shares in Cathay, which was already under pressure as it struggles for customers, plunging more than 6 per cent to a nine-year low in Hong Kong trading.

Local politicians slammed the carrier, saying its response had only fuelled worries.

'NOT A GOOD EXPLANATION'

"Whether the panic is necessary or not is not for them to decide, it is for the victim to decide. This is not a good explanation at all to justify the delay," said IT sector lawmaker Charles Mok.