Quick response by Ohio police saved hundreds from gunman

DAYTON He wore a body armour as he went on his killing spree in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, Ms Deb Decker, Montgomery County Emergency Services public information officer was quoted as saying by CNN.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said police responded to the shooting within seconds and saved "literally hundreds of lives" by denying the gunman entrance into the crowded Ned Peppers bar.

Eyewitnesses said someone grabbed the rifle out of the gunman's hands, the Daily Beast reported.

The suspect, who was eventually shot dead by police officers, killed nine people and injured at least 26 others on early Sunday morning.

HID IN BATHROOM

Ms Taylor Mayberry, who was inside Ned Peppers when the shooting took place, told NBC News that she hid in the bar's bathroom as "tons of gunshots" were going off.

"I just heard a few gunshots and then saw everyone jumping to the ground," she said.

"I have never experienced anything like that, so I dived to the ground and started running to the bathroom. I saw people trying to move towards the exit."

She managed to get herself into the bathroom where 10 others were hiding.

"We were holding the door shut and waiting until the gunshots stopped," Ms Mayberry told NBC News.

"People were banging on the doors throughout... we weren't sure if it was people getting in to shoot us or to get safe."

The bar later posted on Instagram: "All of our staff are safe and our hearts go out to everyone involved as we gather information."