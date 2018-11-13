Quick thinking saves driver as tunnel floods in Malaysia

A screengrab of the man sitting on his car waiting for rescue.

KUALA LUMPUR An alert driver quickly climbed out of his car's window to safety when he saw water suddenly gushing into a road tunnel near Jalan Tun Razak here during heavy rain on Sunday evening, flooding his car within minutes.

The man identified as Mr Teh, 26, said he was scared and decided to stay put by sitting on his Honda Civic's roof till rescuers came, The Star reported.

"I was later saved by rescuers who arrived at the location," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Nordin Pauzi told the New Straits Times the department received a distress call at 5.56pm.

Seven personnel and one engine from the Jalan Tun Razak Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the location.

There were five vehicles trapped in the tunnel, Bernama reported.

"All the victims were rescued and they were not injured," Mr Nordin said.