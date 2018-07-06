'Race against water' as rain threatens Thai boys in the cave
MAE SAI: Thai rescuers yesterday said they may be prodded into a complex extraction of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave if forecast rain hammers the mountainside and jeopardise the rescue mission.
Thirteen sets of diving equipment have been prepared for the team, who have endured 12 nights underground in the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Thailand.
Water is being pumped out from the deluged cave round-the-clock, reducing the flooding by 1cm an hour.
But with rain forecast to begin on Friday, the Chiang Rai provincial governor helming the unprecedented rescue effort conceded that the mission was now "a race against the water".
"Our biggest concern is the weather. We are calculating how much time we have if it rains, how many hours and days," Mr Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters, without providing further details.
In a sign of increased urgency, Mr Narongsak said medics and Thai Navy Seal divers are assessing whether the boys are fit and well enough to be taken out early - apparently softening his insistence on Wednesday that "no risk" will be taken with the evacuation.
The prospect of the stranded team diving out is fraught with risk. It takes seasoned cave diving experts around six hours to reach the muddy ledge where the boys are sheltering.
Many of the youngsters - who are aged between 11 and 16 - are unable to swim and none have diving experience.
Thai Navy Seal experts are teaching them the basics of diving. But the areas where diving is still necessary are tight and may require the boys to swim through murky waters unaccompanied.
In a two-pronged strategy, cavers are also hunting for a chimney down to the boys, creating a potential second option for evacuation in the event heavy rain forces their hand.
Authorities still hope they can manage any fresh deluge, with high-powered pumps draining 128 million litres of water so far from the cave.
"We are draining as much as we can," said Bangkok disaster prevention official Khao Khieupakdi, seconded to northern Thailand like scores of other specialists.
Water has been cleared from the entrance to a rescue base camp in "chamber three" inside the cave, but onward sections towards the boys remain impassable without diving, he said.
"I am concerned as the forecast is for more rain."
In a related development, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has offered Singapore's assistance in the rescue.
He also commended the efforts of the Thai government and the multi-national rescue team in a Facebook post yesterday. - AFP
Thai farmer allows land to be flooded so trapped boys can be saved
MAE SAI: His fields are submerged and his ducks nearly wiped out by water being frantically pumped from the cave that holds captive 12 boys and their football coach, but Thai farmer Lek Lapdaungpoin is delighted to help in the rescue bid.
Standing near his ruined land, Mr Lek said he is proud of his small but significant contribution to battling the rescue operation's main enemy - water.
"With the farming, we can make money again. But 13 lives are not something we can create," he said, estimating that five districts and hundreds of acres had been damaged in the lowlands around the Tham Luang cave complex.
Flooding is seasonal in Thailand, but for many in the vicinity of the cave, the scale is sudden and massive.
Water inside the cave has blocked the boys' escape route.
Nineteen high-powered pumps are in place to reduce the water level, which has come down by 1cm each hour.
"The problem is there is not enough power if we are running many pumps at the same time," said Thai fireman Poonshak Wonjsangiam.
Still, authorities said more than 128 million litres of water have been sucked out of the 10km-long cave, enough to fill 50 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Mountainside creeks have also been diverted in the hope of limiting water run-off into the cave where the boys have languished since June 23.
The excess water has been funnelled into nearby fields, streams and hastily dug underground wells. - AFP
