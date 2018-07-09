Rains leave 69 dead, 1,850 stranded in Japan

The city has been hit hardest by the torrential rains.

KURASHIKI Unprecedented rains that have killed at least 69 people also stranded 1,850 in the Japanese city of Kurashiki yesterday, with rescuers using helicopters and boats after rivers surged over their banks.

Kurashiki has been hit hardest by the torrential rain pounding parts of western Japan.

Scores of patients, some still in their pyjamas, and nurses were rescued from the isolated Mabi Memorial Hospital in boats rowed by members of Japan's Self Defence Forces.

"I am most grateful to rescuers," said 79-year-old Shigeyuki Asano, a patient who spent a night without electricity or water. "I feel so relieved that I am now liberated from such a bad-smelling dark place."

An official said 170 patients and workers had been evacuated from the hospital and another 130 people, including 70 patients, were waiting to be rescued.

Footage showed a massive rescue operation, with some 1,850 people isolated in the city, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The overall death toll from the rains in Japan rose to at least 69 yesterday after floodwaters forced several million people from their homes, media reports and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

The death toll is the highest caused by water disasters since 2014, when 77 people were killed in heavy rain that set off landslides in Hiroshima.

Another 61 were missing, NHK said, and more rain was set to hit some areas for at least another day. The rain set off landslides and flooded rivers, trapping many people in their homes or on rooftops.

"We have never experienced this kind of rain before," an official at the Japanese Meteorological Agency told a news conference. "This is a situation of extreme danger".

Among the missing is a nine-year-old boy believed trapped in his house by a landslide that killed at least three others.

A rescued woman clutching a toy poodle told NHK: "All I have is what I am wearing."

Some 54,000 rescuers from the military, police and fire departments were dispatched.

Emergency warnings for severe rain have been lifted, but there were still advisories for heavy rain and landslides. Evacuation orders stayed in place for nearly two million people and another 2.3 million were advised to evacuate.

The rain began late last week as the remnants of a typhoon fed into a seasonal rainy front.

Roads were closed and train services suspended in parts of western Japan. Shinkansen bullet train services resumed on a limited schedule after they were suspended on Friday.