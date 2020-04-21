RCMP officer who was mother of two among 16 killed in Canada’s worst mass shooting

Officer Heidi Stevenson was one of the victims

NOVA SCOTIA: A gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 18 people in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday. It is the country's worst modern-era mass shooting.

Among the victims of the shooting spree was Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force.

She has two children.

The RCMP said the gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who worked as a denturist, (a denture expert) appeared at one stage to have been wearing part of a police uniform. He had also painstakingly disguised his car to look like a police cruiser.

Police added they had ended the threat posed by Wortman, who was dead, but would not confirm a report by the CTV network that the RCMP had shot him.

Wortman shot people in several locations in Nova Scotia, the RCMP told a briefing. Commissioner Brenda Lucki told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation the police knew of at least 16 victims, besides the shooter.

She added there was no indication at this time that the killings were terrorism-related.

Police said there was no apparent link between Wortman and at least some of his victims. They said they had no idea what his motivation might have been.

The death toll exceeded that of a Montreal massacre in 1989 when a gunman killed 15 women.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada, which has tighter gun control laws than the US. Nova Scotia, like the rest of Canada, is under a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police discovered the killings late on Saturday after multiple reports of shots at a house in the small coastal town of Portapique, about 130km north of the provincial capital, Halifax.