Record 1,900 children hospitalised with Covid-19 in the US

Alyjah Ellis, 11, fitting socks for shoes for La'Mya Pickens, six, during a resource fair in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The state has seen record numbers of hospitalisations.

WASHINGTON: The number of children hospitalised with Covid-19 in the United States hit a record high of just over 1,900 on Saturday, as hospitals across the South were stretched to capacity fighting outbreaks caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Children make up 2.4 per cent of the nation's Covid-19 hospitalisations.

Those under 12 are not eligible to receive the vaccine, leaving them more vulnerable to infection from the Delta variant.

"This is not last year's Covid. This one is worse, and our children are the ones that are going to be affected by it the most," Dr Sally Goza, former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told CNN.

The numbers of newly hospitalised Covid-19 patients aged 18-29, 30-39 and 40-49 also hit record highs this week, according to data from the US Centres of Disease Control and Prevention.

The spike in new cases has ramped up tension between conservative state leaders and local districts over whether schoolchildren should be required to wear masks as they head back to the classroom this month.

School districts in Florida, Texas and Arizona have mandated that masks be worn in schools, defying orders from their Republican state governors that ban districts from imposing such rules.

The administration of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has threatened to withhold funding from districts that impose mask requirements, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott is appealing to the state Supreme Court to overturn Dallas County's mask mandate, the Dallas Morning News reported.

A fifth of the nation's Covid-19 hospitalisations are in Florida, where the number of hospitalised virus patients hit a record 16,100 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally.

More than 90 per cent of the state's intensive care beds are filled, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The nation's largest teachers union, the National Education Association (NEA), came out in support of mandatory vaccination for its members this week. NEA president Becky Pringle said on Saturday that schools should employ every mitigation strategy, from vaccines to masks, to ensure that students can come back to their classrooms safely this school year.

"Our students under 12 can't get vaccinated. It is our responsibility to keep them safe. Keeping them safe means that everyone who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated," she told CNN.

The US now has an average of about 129,000 new cases a day, a rate that has doubled in a little over two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

The number of hospitalised patients is at a six-month high, and an average of 600 people are dying each day of the virus, double the death rate seen in late last month.