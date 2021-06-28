Record 21,342 new infections in Indonesia, peak expected in weeks

JAKARTAIndonesia set a new record for daily coronavirus cases yesterday with 21,342 as hospitals were flooded with patients in Jakarta and other Covid-19 hot spots across South-east Asia's hardest-hit nation. There were 409 deaths.

The figure brings the country's tally for the pandemic to more than 2.1 million cases with 57,138 deaths.

But the real number is believed to be much higher due to low testing rates.

Indonesia's case rates have soared after millions travelled at the end of Ramadan last month, and as authorities identified the presence of highly infectious newer virus strains.

"We predicted there would be a surge in the number of cases," said Covid-19 task force spokesman Siti Nadia Tarmizi. "The peak is expected in the next two to three weeks."

Fears are growing that the health system could collapse, and there are reports of some overflowing hospitals being forced to turn patients away.

Hospitals in hard-hit capital Jakarta as well as West and Central Java have been flooded with patients, including those infected with the highly transmissible Delta variant, first identified in India.

Meanwhile, Thailand yesterday announced new curbs centred around Bangkok .

The new measures, which will be implemented for 30 days from today, include a ban on restaurant dine-ins in Bangkokand five surrounding provinces.

Shopping malls must be closed by 9pm, and activities involving a gathering of more than 20 people are banned.