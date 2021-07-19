Record Covid-19 deaths among Indonesia's doctors in July

JAKARTA: A record number of doctors have died this month from Covid-19, Indonesia's doctors association said.

The deaths rose sharply in the first half of this month as the Delta variant fuelled a surge in infections across the country.

A total of 114 doctors died from July 1 to 17, the highest number reported for any period of similar length and more than 20 per cent of the 545 total doctor deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the association's officials said during a virtual news conference.

Dr Mahesa Paranadipa, a senior official, said the association was concerned that the medical system may not be able to cope, according to a recording of the event.

"We are worried about the potential of a functional collapse," said Dr Paranadipa.

Deaths of doctors have increased in Indonesia despite a 95 per cent vaccination rate among health workers.

This has prompted the government to use a batch of Moderna vaccines as booster shots to China's Sinovac for healthcare workers.

Fuelled by the spread of the more virulent Delta variant, Indonesia has reported more new cases than any country in the world in recent days, data from the latest seven-day average from a Reuters tracker showed. It was second only to Brazil in terms of the number of deaths.