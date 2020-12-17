Record number of climate-related disasters in Asia-Pacific: Red Cross

South-east Asia was the busiest region for disasters for the Red Cross this year, with 15 emergency responses to the likes of floods and landslides.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asia-Pacific has faced a record number of climate-related disasters in 2020, affecting tens of millions of vulnerable people already hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Red Cross said yesterday.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said it had responded to 24 climate-linked crises this year in the world's most disaster-prone region - up from 18 in 2019 - including floods, typhoons, and drought.

"Covid-19 has of course aggravated these impacts, with a taste of the compound shocks we're expecting in a changing climate," Mr Maarten van Aalst, director of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre said.