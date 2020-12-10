World

Record number of families in the Philippines going hungry

Record number of families in the Philippines going hungry
Mr Daniel Auminto and his wife with their child. They sleep on a flattened cardboard box at night after losing their home during the pandemic. PHOTO: AFP
Dec 10, 2020 06:00 am

MANILA: The number of people in the Philippines going hungry has reached a record high during the pandemic, according to pollster Social Weather Stations.

Nearly one-third of families - or 7.6 million households - did not have enough food to eat at least once in the previous three months, its September survey showed.

Among them were 2.2 million families experiencing "severe hunger" - the highest ever.

The numbers have been going up since May, two months after the country went into a severe lockdown.

Virus restrictions have been eased in recent months to allow more businesses to operate as the government seeks to revive a devastated economy.

Mr Daniel Auminto, 41, spent years sleeping on the streets and eking out a meagre living. His fortunes changed in 2019 when he found stable work. It gave him enough money to rent a room in Manila, which he shared with his wife and their two-year-old daughter. He could also buy food and even save for their future. Then Covid-19 hit.

Millions vote in Indonesia as experts warn of surge in infections
World

Indonesia votes amid Covid surge warnings

Related Stories

Leaders in Covid-19 fight make Forbes list of world’s powerful women

China tests 250,000 people for Covid-19 after new cases emerge

Britain warns people with serious allergies to avoid Pfizer vaccine

"We lost our home, my job. We even lost our clothes, which were stolen from us," said Mr Auminto, as he sat in a park where the family sleeps on a flattened cardboard box at night.

Every day they join long queues of mostly homeless people to receive a free meal from an outdoor food pantry. He said it was "painful" to have lost everything and be back on the street where the police treat them "like animals". - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD