Relief for N. Korea only after clear steps to denuclearisation: US

Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera (right) reaching to shake the hands of South Korean Defence Minister Song Young Moo and US Secretary of Defence James Mattis during a trilateral meeting in Singapore yesterday.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said yesterday North Korea will receive relief only after it takes clear and irreversible steps to end its nuclear programme.

He also said it would be a bumpy road to the summit between US and North Korean leaders.

The comments sought to address concerns that the US may be rushing to strike a breakthrough in the unprecedented summit between the two leaders after US President Donald Trump put the meeting back on track for June 12 in Singapore.

"We can anticipate, at best, a bumpy road to the (negotiations)," Mr Mattis said at the start of a meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore.

"We will continue to implement all UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea. North Korea will receive relief only when it demonstrates verifiable and irreversible steps to denuclearisation," Mr Mattis added.

Mr Trump said on Friday he would hold the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a dramatic turn of course in the high stakes diplomacy aimed at ending Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.

Eight days after cancelling the summit citing Pyongyang's "hostility", Mr Trump announced the decision to go ahead with the meeting after hosting Mr Kim's envoy in the White House, saying he expected "very positive result" with North Korea.

North Korea's nuclear weapons programme has been a source of major security tensions that persisted despite a series of UN and US sanctions, and it has also demonstrated advances in ballistic missile technology that experts believe now threatens the US mainland.

Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said that while the solution to North's Korean nuclear crisis must be diplomatic, the defence cooperation among the US and its Asian allies was key to bringing it about.

"Japan, Korea and the US continue to agree that pressure is needed to be applied on North Korea," Mr Onodera told reporters after his meeting with Mr Mattis and South Korean Defence Minister Song Young Moo on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.