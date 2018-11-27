Relocation of temple in Malaysia turns violent

PETALING JAYA: A scuffle between two rival groups over the relocation of a temple erupted in violence early yesterday morning.

Police have said the incident at Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya was not race related.

Videos of the scuffle have gone viral, showing people cheering as they watch a vehicle being set on fire.

In another video, a car was seen being flipped .

In all, 18 cars and two motorcycles were torched.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Mazlan Mansor urged the public to stop calling the incident a racial issue on social media and said that some 700 police personnel, including those from the Federal Reserved Unit, were deployed to the scene of the incident.

Twelve firefighters took about an hour to douse the fires.

"The fires were doused at about 6am. We were informed by the police that two people were injured in the incident," a Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station official told Bernama.

Seven men in their 30s were arrested.

Several Pakatan Harapan leaders have called for the police to conduct a full and independent inquiry into yesterday's scuffle.

The leaders include Minister in the Prime Minister's Department P. Waytha Moorthy; Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran; Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar and Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

"We call for a full and independent inquiry by the police to establish who is behind this serious attack on the temple and the motive for it.

"Those responsible for this violence must be caught and punished," said Mr Waytha Moorthy during a press conference at Parliament yesterday.

Malaysia Hindu Sangam presidentMohan Shan strongly condemned the violence and urged the police to bring those responsible to justice.

He said a group of 100 unknown men had forcefully entered the temple and staged a riot, attacking devotees.

"They also held five devotees as hostage in the temple for more than two hours," he claimed.

LIES

Developer One City Development has refuted allegations that it was behind the temple scuffle.

It said allegations that it had orchestrated the incident were malicious lies, and that the company condemned both acts of violence and insinuations that it would resort to "such despicable acts".