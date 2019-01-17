Report: China leads world in some military tech

WASHINGTON China is on the cusp of fielding some of the world's most advanced weapons systems - and in some cases already has surpassed its rivals, a Pentagon assessment released on Tuesday found.

An unclassified report by the Defence Intelligence Agency said Beijing has made military strides in recent years, thanks partly to domestic laws forcing foreign partners to divulge technical secrets in exchange for access to China's vast market.

As a result of "acquiring technology by any means available", China now is at the leading edge on a range of technologies, including with its naval designs, with medium- and intermediate-range missiles, and with hypersonic weapons - where missiles can fly at many times the speed of sound and dodge missile defence systems.

"The result of this multifaceted approach to technology acquisition is a PLA (People's Liberation Army) on the verge of fielding some of the most modern weapon systems in the world," states the report, entitled China Military Power.

"In some areas, it already leads the world."

China's growing military might means it has advanced capabilities in the air, at sea, in space and in cyberspace that will "enable China to impose its will in the region", the report notes.

A particular focus for Beijing has been the prospect of an eventual conflict with Taiwan, which China sees as part of its territory. Beijing has said it will not hesitate to use force if Taipei formally declares independence, or in the case of external intervention - including by the US.

A senior defence intelligence official told reporters he was worried China's military is now advanced enough that PLA generals could feel confident they could invade Taiwan.