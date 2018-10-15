Report: Jared Kushner likely paid little or no income tax for years

Mr Jared Kushner (right) is married to US President Donald Trump's (centre) daughter Ivanka (left) .

WASHINGTON Mr Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, likely paid little or no federal income taxes between 2009 and 2016, The New York Times (NYT) reported on Saturday, citing confidential financial documents.

The documents were created with Mr Kushner's cooperation as part of a review of his finances by an institution considering lending him money, NYT reported. It said Mr Kushner's tax bills reflected the use of a tax benefit known as depreciation that lets real estate investors deduct part of the cost of their properties from taxable income.

The report said nothing in the documents reviewed "suggests Mr Kushner or his company broke the law".

Mr Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Mr Kushner's lawyer Abbe Lowell, told Reuters he would not respond to the assumptions, which he said were "taken from incomplete documents obtained in violation of the law and standard business confidentiality agreements".

He added: "Mr Kushner properly filed and paid all taxes due under the law and regulations."

The records reviewed by NYT did not expressly state how much Mr Kushner paid in taxes, but included estimates for how much he owed called "income taxes payable" - and how much Mr Kushner paid in expectation of forecasted taxes known as "prepaid taxes".

The paper said that for most of the years covered, both were listed as zero, but in 2013, Mr Kushner reported income taxes payable of US$1.1 million (S$1.5 million)

Kushner Companies, the family company for which Mr Kushner previously served as chief executive, has been profitable in recent years, NYT said.

Mr Kushner sold his interests in the company to a family trust last year.