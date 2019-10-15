Rescue workers continue search for missing in Japan

NAGANO, JAPAN: Rescue workers waded through muddy, waist-high waters yesterday searching for missing people after one of the worst typhoons to hit Japan in recent history, as rain fell again in some affected areas, stoking fears of further flooding.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said vast areas had been struck by the storm and called for urgent support to the affected.

At least 56 people were killed in the typhoon that left vast sections of towns in central and eastern Japan under water, with another 16 missing and 202 injured, public broadcaster NHK said. Tens of thousands of rescue workers and a fleet of helicopters have fanned out in the affected areas, officials said.

"There still are many residents who have yet to be accounted for. Our people in uniform are working day and night in search and rescue operations," Mr Abe told an emergency meeting of ministers.