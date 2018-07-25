Rescued Thai boys shave heads to prepare to be Buddhist monks
MAE SAI, THAILAND : Thai boys rescued from a flooded cave had their heads shaved yesterday before a Buddhist ordination ceremony in honour of a diver who died during the operation.
The 12 boys and their coach of the Wild Boar team were carried through the waterlogged chambers by the divers. Now 11 of the boys are preparing to live as novice monks and stay in monasteries for nine days to "make merit" for former Thai navy Seal diver Saman Kunan, who died in the mission.
Their coach will also enter the monkhood as an adult. One player, Adul Sam-on, attended the event but will not be ordained as he is a Christian.
Dressed in white robes, the teammates gathered at the Wat Phra That Doi Wao temple in northern Thailand's Mae Sai district. They had their heads shaved and prayed together.
The mother of one of the players said the purpose of the ceremony was also to appease local spirits and sacred beings believed to protect the mountains and people in the north. - AFP
