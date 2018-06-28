Rescuers to drill hole in hunt for boys missing in Thai cave

A monk and relatives praying for the safety of the missing children.

(Above) Thai soldiers carrying a hose into the Tham Luang cave to pump out water during the rescue operation.

CHIANG RAI: Thai rescue workers will drill a narrow shaft into a cave where 12 schoolboys and their football coach are believed to be trapped by flood waters, Thailand's interior minister said yesterday, the fourth day of a search that has been hampered by heavy rain.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old assistant coach, went missing on Saturday after football practice when they set out to explore the Tham Luang cave complex, even though it is known to be prone to flooding in the rainy season.

Volunteers and military teams, including 45 navy SEAL unit members, have been deployed at the flooded cave complex, which runs 10km under a mountain in Chiang Rai province.

"Tomorrow we can drill into the mountain but we won't drill too deep. Just enough to allow people through," interior minister Anupong Paochinda said in Bangkok.

While distraught relatives and friends gathered at the mouth of the cave, rescue workers pumped water out, but the persistent rain has slowed their progress.

"Water is the biggest challenge. There is a lot of debris and sand that gets stuck while pumping," Army officer Sergeant Kresada Wanaphum said.

"We have to switch out units because there is not enough air in there."

According to messages the boys exchanged before setting off, they had taken flashlights and some food. Apart from some footprints and marks left by muddy hands near the cave entrance, nothing has been seen or heard of them since .

Mr Vern Unsworth, a British cave explorer based in Chiang Rai who has joined the search, said a lot of water was seeping into the cave from two directions.

"There is a watershed inside, which is unusual, it means there is water coming in from two directions," Mr Unsworth said.

"The biggest challenge is the water. Massive amounts."