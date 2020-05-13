Restaurants in Selangor, Penang reopen for business

Eateries in Selangor can now be fully operational and open for dine-ins.

Malaysia yesterday reported 16 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase since the government imposed curbs on movement and businesses to contain the spread in March.

The new cases bring the cumulative total to 6,742 cases. The Health Ministry reported no new deaths, keeping the total number of fatalities at 109.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said the decision to allow eateries to be fully operational was made following a meeting among the state government, mayors, local council presidents and district officers.

"Restaurants, food courts, roofed stalls and food kiosks can now fully operate, including serving food and drinks on their premises, from 7am to 10pm," said Mr Amirudin in a statement yesterday. He added that the restaurants must practice social distancing, and placing tables on five-foot ways and in parking lots is still prohibited.

"Restaurant owners are encouraged to offer their customers pre-order options to prevent congestion in the shops," Mr Amirudin added.

Penang has also decided to loosen curbs and will allow people to dine in at hotels, shopping malls and fast food franchises beginning Friday.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that dining-in will be allowed in phases.

PHASE ONE

"Phase one will begin on Friday, and only hotels, shopping malls and fast food franchises will be allowed to provide dine-in services," said Mr Chow in a Covid-19 live Facebook message yesterday.

He said eateries must adhere to guidelines which will be announced by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's death toll from the coronavirus passed the 1,000 mark yesterday, even as the authorities signalled they were poised to ease some social restrictions.

There were 16 new fatalities and 484 new infections, taking the country's total to 1,007 deaths and 14,749 cases, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said. Despite social restrictions scheduled to continue until the end of the month, the head of Indonesia's coronavirus response task force Doni Monardo said people under 45 would be permitted to return to work in 11 designated sectors.

"Why we are suggesting heads of companies prioritise relatively young workers is due to the fact that those aged 60 and above have the highest mortality rate," he said, noting that data showed this group made up 45 per cent of deaths while the 46-59 age group accounted for 40 per cent.