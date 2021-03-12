Rich and developing nations wrangle over Covid-19 vaccine patents

GENEVA: Richer members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) blocked a push by more than 80 developing countries on Wednesday to waive patent rights in an effort to boost production of Covid-19 vaccines for poor nations.

South Africa and India renewed their bid to waive rules of the WTO's Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (Trips) agreement, a move that could allow generic or other manufacturers to make more vaccines.

South Africa said the current Trips system does not work, pointing to the failure to secure life-saving medicines during the HIV/Aids pandemic that had cost at least 11 million African lives.

Medecins Sans Frontieres, or Doctors Without Borders, in October put together a letter signed by more than 375 civil society organisations supporting the waiver.

The South Africa and India proposal was backed by dozens of largely developing countries at the WTO but opposed by Western countries, including Britain, Switzerland, EU nations and the United States, which have large domestic pharmaceutical industries.

India is a major manufacturer of generics, although many of the largest generic companies are based in Western and developed countries.

Western nations argue protecting intellectual property rights encourages research and innovation and that suspending those rights would not result in a sudden surge of vaccine supply.