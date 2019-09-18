Off the right track
A rare MTR train derailment disrupted services in Hong Kong yesterday.
The disruption to a usually seamless network, used by nearly 6 million people every weekday, happened after a train derailed while leaving a station in the Kowloon area, the operator said.
Authorities said eight people were injured and five were taken to hospital. MTR chairman
Rex Auyeung Pak-kuen said the cause was not clear. "We apologise
that our passengers were injured in the accident," he said.
