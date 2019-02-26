Rise of beauty boot camps key to Philippine pageant dominance

MANILA Rodgil Flores casts a stern taskmaster's glance as grimacing young women in bikinis stride across one of the mirror-walled studios that is central to making the Philippines a beauty pageant juggernaut.

In 17cm stiletto heels, the students sway their hips between long slow strides, a brutal drill that Flores requires them to repeat in order to make the act of sashaying second nature come pageant time.

"For crown. For country" is the slogan of the Kagandahang Flores (Flores Beauty) studio he set up in 1996, the first of a handful of Philippine beauty boot camps that have helped transform the nation's pageant fortunes.

With the naming of Catriona Gray as Miss Universe 2018, the Philippines took home its fourth title in what is considered the summit of the beauty contest world.

Both Gray - who mingled with fans at a parade held in her honour in Manila last week, two months after she won the crown - and 2015 winner Pia Wurtzbach trained in Philippine beauty studios before securing their wins.

Success in the pageant world can open doors to commercial, film and modelling work.

"The rise of the camps turned the Philippines into a beauty pageant powerhouse. What they did was to raise the level of pageant training," Flores, 50, said.

"Our evolution (into) a beauty pageant superpower compels every Filipina competing internationally to prolong this streak."

Manila's beauty boot camps effectively create a production line of contenders for the Miss Universe crown. Their students come up from the country's circuit of local beauty competitions and then hone their skills in a bid to reach the next level.

Miss Philippines 2019 hopeful Melba Ann Macasaet, 25, took extended leave from her job as a government pharmacist to join Flores' beauty studio.

It took her two weeks and several miscues to master his signature stride, the "duck walk".

"I have been joining pageants since I was 15 years old. I believe that every pageant girl has dreams of being able to try and do this," she said.

It will be about another month before she knows if she has made the cut for the pageant, which organisers expect to be held in June.

The beauty boot camp runs six days a week and sessions often stretch till midnight.