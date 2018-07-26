Rise in HFMD cases in all Malaysian states except Sarawak

PETALING JAYA Except for Sarawak, the other 12 Malaysian states have shown a rise in the number of cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), and the Health Ministry has held a meeting with other agencies to curb its spread.

From Jan 1 until July 23 this year, 35,886 HFMD cases were reported nationwide, Malaysia's Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 469 premises nationwide had been closed, including 217 nurseries, 223 kindergartens, and some classes from 27 schools. One school each in Penang and Pahang are shut for now.

The meeting on July 19 was attended by representatives from different agencies, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Education Ministry, Social Welfare Department, National Unity and Integration Department and the Housing and Local Government Ministry had agreed to work together with the Health Ministry to resolve the matter.

Measures to be taken included organising awareness campaigns, ensuring clean environments and disinfecting the environment after school or daycare sessions.

"The suggestion to provide hand sanitisers in such places will be looked into and discussed more in terms of its implementation," he said.

The government is also granting quarantine leave for civil servants whose children have HFMD.

Dr Noor Hisham said representatives from the Malaysian Employers Federation, which attended the meeting, will look into the legal implications of having such measures implemented by the private sector as well.

In Penang, the Sunshine Square supermarket is disinfecting its trolleys to keep HFMD in check.

Besides using diluted bleach as advised by the state Health Department, the supermarket is also cleaning them for a second time with a multi-purpose cleaner.