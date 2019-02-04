Rise in number of Malaysian drug mules caught abroad

SUBANG JAYA There is an increasing trend of Malaysians being used to transport drugs, with some of them taking up the roles voluntarily for cash, said the country's narcotics chief.

Twenty-three Malaysians were caught as drug mules in Hong Kong alone last year, the federal police's Narcotics Crimes Investigations Department deputy director Zulkifli Ali was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail onlineyesterday.

"I was shocked when I was briefed on how many were arrested overseas," he told reporters at the Subang Jaya district police headquarters.

"There is also a significant increase in locals getting arrested in Australia and South Korea."

Most of the mules, said Senior Assistant Commissioner Zulkifli, offered totake the job for payments of RM5,000 (S$1,650) to RM10,000 for a successful run.

Last week, eight Malaysians were charged with drug trafficking in Incheon, South Korea, after they were caught with 13.3kg of methamphetamine.

They were accused of attempting to smuggle in the drugs, worth RM161.4 million, from Malaysia on five occasions from Dec 27 last year to Jan 17 this year.

The drugs were packed into one to two kg bags and strapped to the suspects' thighs and abdomens.

Mr Zulkifli was quoted by Bernama news agency in December as saying 425 Malaysian drug mules were detained by the authorities in 19 countries between 2013 and October last year.

He said Singapore recorded the highest number -175 - of Malaysian drug mule arrests. This was followed by Indonesia (85), Thailand (49), Australia (34) and Japan (21).

Mr Zulkifli had said in December that international syndicates often masterminded by African nationals were recruiting Malaysians, especially women, by financing their flights to travel to certain countries.