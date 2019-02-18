RM10,000 reward for info on mugger who assaulted woman in lift

The surveillance footage shows the brutal beating of the woman by the robber.

PETALING JAYA: A reward of RM10,000 (S$3,300) has been offered to anyone with credible information on the person who assaulted a woman inside a lift at an MRT station in Cheras last Thursday.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said in a statement yesterday that his office is offering the RM10,000 bounty.

"The police have yet to identify the assailant. It is hoped that the cash offer will lead to the robber's arrest immediately.

"My biggest fear is that if he is not caught soon, his actions may influence other villains to commit such crimes in a similar fashion in lifts, or in obscure corners all over the country," said Mr Lim.

The incident last Thursday prompted the Kuala Lumpur police to set up a 200-strong task force to apprehend the criminal.

The 48-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries, including bruises on her forehead, after the savage attack on Valentine's Day.

A closed-circuit television recording shows the woman entering the lift, followed by the man.

The moment the lift doors close, the man lands a powerful right hook on the side of the woman's head, which floors her instantly.

He punches her several more times, drags her across the floor, before grabbing her handbag. The woman attempts to hold on to her handbag, triggering another flurry of punches and kicks by the man.

The elevator doors then open at one of the station's floors.

The man pins the woman to the side of the elevator, standing still so as not to attract attention while waiting for the doors to close again.

As the doors shut, the man kicks and punches the woman several more times, and even beats the woman with her own bag.

As the lift moves down a floor, the woman attempts to stand - but is quickly kicked and punched.

The woman appears to beg the man to return her handbag, stretching her hands towards him, as he ransacks her belongings.