World

Rooster in India kills owner with cockfight blade

Mar 01, 2021 06:00 am

NEW DELHI A rooster fitted with a knife for an illegal cockfight in southern India has killed its owner, sparking a manhunt for the organisers of the event, the police said Saturday.

The bird had a knife attached to its leg ready to take on an opponent when it inflicted serious injuries to the man's groin as it tried to escape, officers said.

The victim died from loss of blood before he could reach a hospital in the Karimnagar district of Telangana state earlier this week, local police officer B. Jeevan said.

The man was among 16 people organising the cockfight in the village of Lothunur when the freak accident took place.

The rooster was briefly held at the local police station before it was sent to a poultry farm. - AFP

World

Thai cops use tear gas, water cannon on protesters

Related Stories

At least 18 protesters die after Myanmar police open fire

47 pro-democracy campaigners, activists charged with subversion in HK

Second woman accuses New York governor of sexual harassment

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD