Rover snaps superb panorama of Mars

US space agency Nasa released on Wednesday a spectacular panoramic view of the landing site of the Perseverance rover on Mars, reported AFP. The panorama shows the rim of the Jezero Crater where the rover touched down last week and the cliff face of an ancient river delta in the distance. It was taken by rotating the rover's mast 360 degrees. The panorama is composed of 142 images stitched together on Earth, Nasa said. On Monday, the US space agency released the first audio from Mars. The rover is on a mission to search for signs of past life.