Royals concerned about baby's skin colour: Meghan Markle
LONDON: Prince Harry's wife has accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the monarchy.
Ms Meghan Markle, 39, whose mother is African American and father white, said she had been naive before she married into royalty in 2018, but that she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self harm after pleading for help but getting none.
Ms Markle said her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family "about how dark his skin might be when he's born".
'CONVERSATIONS '
"That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations that family had with him," Ms Markle recounted in an interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS late on Sunday.
Ms Markle declined to say who had aired such concerns, as did Prince Harry.
Both Prince Harry and Ms Markle did not criticise Queen Elizabeth directly.
But Ms Markle said her pleas for help from the palace while in distress at racist reporting and her predicament had fallen on deaf ears.
"I just didn't want to be alive any more. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how he (Harry) just cradled me," Ms Markle said, wiping away tears. - REUTERS
