Russia must account for role in MH17 tragedy: G7

Part of the MH17 plane at the crash site in Ukraine.

OTTAWA: Russia must "account for its role" in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine and cooperate with efforts to establish truth and justice, foreign ministers of the world's industrial democracies said on Sunday.

The statement by the G7 ministers came ahead of a summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and the fourth anniversary of the disaster which killed 298 people.

G7 ministers said a joint investigation into the crash had yielded "compelling, significant and deeply disturbing" findings on Russia's involvement.

"We are united in our support of Australia and the Netherlands as they call on Russia to account for its role in this incident and to cooperate fully with the process to establish the truth and achieve justice for the victims of MH17 and their next of kin," the statement said.

The call came not only before the Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki yesterday but as the Russian leader was to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, where he attended the World Cup final on Sunday.

Along with France and the US, the G7 includes Britain, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada, currently holding the group's presidency.

A Dutch-led probe concluded in May that the plane was struck by a Buk surface-to-air missile controlled by Russia's 53rd Anti-Aircraft Rocket Brigade, based in the city of Kursk on July 17, 2014.