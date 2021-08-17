Russia says Afghan leader fled with cars, helicopter full of cash

Afghans crowding at the tarmac of Kabul airport after the Taleban entered the Afghan capital.

US President Joe Biden during a meeting with Vice-President Kamala Harris, their security team and senior officials to obtain updates on the situation in Kabul.

MOSCOW: Russia's embassy in Kabul said yesterday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash and had to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in, the RIA news agency reported.

Mr Ghani, whose current whereabouts are unknown, said he left Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taleban entered Kabul virtually unopposed. He said he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

Mr Nikita Ishchenko, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Kabul, was quoted as saying by RIA: "Four cars were full of money, they tried to stuff another part of the money into a helicopter, but not all of it fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac."

Mr Ghani's countrymen did not find it that easy to leave.

All commercial flights were cancelled at Kabul airport yesterday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching any flight out.

Dramatic footage posted on social media showed a scene of chaos on the runway, with civilians frantically clambering up an already overcrowded and buckling set of airstairs.

Panicked families trying to flee the capital carried overpacked luggage, with frightened children in tow.

The situation caused such a commotion that US troops fired into the air to restore order.

Later reports said five people were killed in the chaos.

Meanwhile, former US president Donald Trump on Sunday called for his successor Joe Biden to resign.

"It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan," Mr Trump said in a statement.