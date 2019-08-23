Russia sends its first robot into space

Russia yesterday launched an unmanned rocket carrying a humanoid robot that will spend 10 days learning to assist astronauts on the International Space Station. Named Fedor, for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, the robot is the first sent by Russia, reported AFP.

Fedor blasted off in a Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft from Kazakhstan, strapped into an adapted pilot's seat, with a Russian flag in his hand. "Let's go. Let's go," the robot was heard saying during launch, apparently repeating the phrase made famous by Yury Gagarin, the first man in space.