Russian troll farm aimed to discourage black US voters: Study

Special Counsel Robert Mueller was also a target of the St Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency.

WASHINGTON: The Russian troll farm that disrupted the 2016 US presidential election sought particularly to demoralise black people and discourage them from voting, showed a comprehensive new report for the Senate.

The main goal of the St Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) was to deepen divisions in US society and convince Democrat-favouring liberals - including Latinos, youth and the LGBTQ community - not to vote, the report said.

But the most extensive analysis yet of thousands of IRA advertisements and posts on social media platforms in 2015-2017 showed a special emphasis on provoking the anger of black Americans so they would stay home on election day.

The IRA-created account Blacktivist sent out messages on the Democratic candidate such as: "No lives matter to Hillary Clinton. Only votes matter to Hillary Clinton."

Another IRA account, Black Matters, posted on Facebook: "Cops kill black kids. Are you sure your son won't be next?"

Said the report by the Computational Propaganda Project at Oxford University and social media specialists Graphika: "These campaigns pushed a message that the best way to advance the cause of the African American community was to boycott the election and focus on other issues instead."

Separately, a portion of the 3,841 IRA accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube studied by the researchers sought to provoke Republican-leaning white Americans to vote.

While the study did not draw any lines between the IRA propaganda and election results, post-election data suggests some impact.

According to the Pew Research Centre, white voter turnout surged in 2016 while black turnout sank by 5 percentage points, to 59.6 per cent, from four years earlier.

The IRA was set up by Mr Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a domestic social media propaganda operation.

The study showed the IRA US campaign began in 2015, aiming to mobilise conservative voters, with no specific backing for Mr Donald Trump at the time.

But as the then candidate gained support, and especially when he drove his anti-immigrant message, the IRA posts turned in his favour.

The IRA had "coherent teams", formed around specific ideologies such as gun rights and LGBTQ issues, that directed posts using user profile data provided by advertising arms of the social media companies.

After Mr Trump took office, Moscow's operatives took aim at Special Counsel Robert Mueller, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

Mr Mueller heads the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.