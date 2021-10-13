Russia's daily Covid-19 death toll hits record of 973

MOSCOW: Russia reported 973 coronavirus-related deaths yesterday, its highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, and the government voiced concern at the pace and intensity of new infections.

It also recorded 28,190 new infections in the span of 24 hours, the government coronavirus task force said.

"The main feature of the current wave is a rapid increase in the number of cases, as well as a large number of patients whose infection shows rapid progression over two or three days and who require resuscitation," Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

He told a televised government meeting that 1.1 million people were currently being treated for Covid-19 symptoms.

Ms Anna Popova, head of Russia's consumer health watchdog, said Russian regions were stepping up efforts to enforce mask use in public spaces.

In the Moscow region, the authorities ordered that at least 80 per cent of workers at shopping centres, beauty salons, fitness clubs and other public locations be vaccinated.

The Kremlin has blamed the rising cases on insufficient numbers of people getting inoculated.