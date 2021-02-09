S Africa halts rollout of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine

LONDON: South Africa halted yesterday's planned roll-out of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one variant, stoking fears of a much longer battle with the pathogen.

The coronavirus has killed 2.3 million people and turned normal life upside down for billions, but new variants have raised fears that vaccines will need to be tweaked and people may need to have booster shots.

Researchers from the University of Witwaters and the University of Oxford said in a prior-to-peer analysis that the AstraZeneca vaccine provided minimal protection against mild or moderate infection from the so-called South African variant among young people.

"This study confirms that the pandemic coronavirus will find ways to continue to spread in vaccinated populations, as expected," said Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial .

"But, taken with the promising results from other studies in South Africa using a similar viral vector, vaccines may continue to ease the toll on health care systems by preventing severe disease."

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said yesterday the roll-out would be put on hold and the government would await advice from scientists.

MAJOR BLOW

The AstraZeneca vaccine was the big hope for Africa as it is cheap and easier to store and transport than the Pfizer shot, making South Africa's move a major blow, with implications for other regions.

An analysis of infections by the South African variant showed there was only a 22 per cent lower risk of developing mild-to-moderate Covid-19 versus those given a placebo.

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) vaccine experts were deciding yesterday on their usage recommendations for the AstraZeneca vaccine - including for older adults.