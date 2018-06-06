S-E Asia home to 4 of the world’s top marine plastic polluters

In Thailand, where two million tonnes of plastic waste is produced a year, plastic bags are used abundantly, including for packed food.

Tourists holding plastic bags standing near an art installation made from plastic bags in Bangkok yesterday.

BANGKOK: On her lunch break, Bangkok office worker Chinapa Payakha emerges from a 7-Eleven store with two plastic bags.

One holds a Big Gulp soft drink. The other carries her lunch, with a banana in its own plastic wrapper.

"For office life, plastic bags are necessary," said Ms Chinapa, 34, whose shopping habits illustrate the challenges facing anti-plastic campaigners in Thailand, where plastic bags are handed out in abundance on any visit to a shop or market.

On World Environment Day yesterday, the United Nations has called for the "biggest-ever worldwide clean-up" of plastic pollution with experts focused on South-east Asia, home to four of the world's top marine plastic polluters.

From major cities like Bangkok and Jakarta to beach resorts in the Philippines and Vietnam, plastic bags and bottles are the ubiquitous face of pollution in the region.

Globally, some eight million tonnes of plastic is dumped into the ocean every year, killing marine life and entering the human food chain, according to the UN Environment Programme.

Five Asian countries - China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam and Thailand - accounted for up to 60 per cent of the plastic waste leaking into the ocean, according to a 2015 report by the environmental campaigner Ocean Conservancy and the McKinsey Center for Business and Environment.

The five economies have "generated exploding demand for consumer products", the report said, but lacked the waste management infrastructure to cope with the surge in plastic garbage.

IMPACT

Three years on, a "trash emergency" in Bali and the closure of Boracay showed governments are recognising the impact of plastic waste, said Ms Susan Ruffo, Ocean Conservancy's managing director for international initiatives.

"But this is not just a government responsibility - corporations, civil society and citizens all have a part to play," she said, adding that engagement was improving.

In Thailand, where two million tonnes of plastic waste is produced a year, plastic is an "addiction," said Mr Geoff Baker, an anti-plastic campaigner with Grin Green International."Everywhere you go they just throw plastic at you."

Months after the military seized power in a 2014 coup, the junta made waste management a priority and set goals for 2021.

They included cutting the use of plastic bags and bottles in government agencies and businesses, and plastic bans in tourist destinations.

A tax on plastic bags was also mentioned, along with a target to recycle up to 60 per cent of plastic by 2021.

Mr Baker said he has "yet to see any real change coming from these promises".

Ms Anchalee Pipattanawattanakul, an ocean campaigner with Greenpeace in South-east Asia, said the region needs a coordinated strategy on plastic waste.