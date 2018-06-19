S. Korea aims to declare end to Korean War this year: Minister

SEOUL South Korea aims to declare an end to the Korean War this year but will be flexible when it comes to the specific timing and format, Seoul's top diplomat said yesterday.

"Declaration of the end to the Korean War is a result we should draw through consultation with the US and North Korea. But the government plans to handle the issue of timing and format flexibly," Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha said at a press conference, adding that Seoul is consulting Beijing in the matter as well.

Ms Kang's remarks came amid growing speculations that declaring an end to the 1950-53 Korean War could take place as early as July 27, the 65th anniversary of the signing of the armistice.

Declaring an end to the war is widely seen as the first step by the US to guaranteeing the security of the North Korean regime.

South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to declare a formal end to the war this year during the inter-Korean summit in April.

US President Donald Trump also said the war could soon end at a press conference following his meeting with Mr Kim in Singapore earlier this month.

Speaking to reporters after talking to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the phone, Ms Kang said Mr Pompeo plans to meet with North Korean counterparts and push for follow-up negotiations on the Singapore summit deal .

Ms Kang and Mr Pompeo shared the results of inter-Korean military talks and Mr Pompeo's recent visit to Beijing, as well as Washington's preparations for the upcoming high-level talks with Pyongyang.

The US has yet to take specific measures to establish a hotline with North Korea, Ms Kang quoted Mr Pompeo as saying.

The two Koreas also agreed yesterday to march together under a unified peninsula flag and form combined teams to compete in the upcoming Asian Games, they said in a joint statement.

Both sides agreed at a round of talks on their heavily fortified border to hold a basketball match in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on July 4, marking the anniversary of an inter-Korean agreement on unification, they said.

The Asian Games will be held in Indonesia from mid-August to early September.

They agreed to create combined teams for the upcoming games and for other international competitions, and will hold more discussions to work out details.

After July's basketball friendly in Pyongyang, another match will be held in Seoul later in the year, they said in the statement.

"We agreed to promote sports cooperation and exchanges including joint training and matches."