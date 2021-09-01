S. Korea to begin offering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots in October

A woman getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Seoul. The country aims to fully vaccinate 70 per cent of the population by next month.

SEOUL South Korea plans to begin giving out Covid-19 vaccine booster shots from next month, joining several countries that have approved such doses amid resurgent infections and concerns that vaccine protection wanes over time. The plan will kick in once an October target for full vaccination of 70 per cent of the population is achieved.

Initial booster doses will go to those with weakened immune systems or deemed to be at high risk. Others will receive them six months after full vaccination, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.