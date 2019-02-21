S. Korea officials don coats with message to North's Kim

The 12 digits sewn onto the back of a jacket of one of South Korea's presidential house staff.

SEOUL: Seoul security officials are wearing jackets embroidered with a secret well-wishing message for Mr Kim Jong Un, deploying a code representing key moments in inter-Korean relations ahead of a summit between the North Korean and US leaders.

The dark blue coats - worn by about 10 officers in the Blue House's National Security Office - have the 12-digit sequence 615104427919 sewn onto the back.

The number 615 marks the June 15 North-South joint declaration in 2000; 104 is for the Oct 4 North-South joint declaration in 2007; 427 is for the historic Panmunjom Declaration on April 27 last year; and 919 stands for the Sept 19 Pyongyang Joint Declaration that also took place last year.

"We just hope to keep the positive spirit alive," one jacket wearer told AFP.

"We have ordered and are wearing the jackets at work voluntarily. It was solely our idea to do this," he added.